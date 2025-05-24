Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 57,261 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,261 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EPAC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

