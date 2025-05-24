Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 67,988 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.48% of UMH Properties worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,506,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,722,000 after buying an additional 799,798 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,251,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,031,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,080 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $427,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,937,684.15. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 39,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $677,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,721.38. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,826 shares of company stock worth $2,323,564 over the last 90 days. 8.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

