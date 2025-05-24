NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,694,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,861,760 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,254,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

