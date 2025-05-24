NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,251 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.7% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

