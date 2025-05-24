NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 34,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,876,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $75,723,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.