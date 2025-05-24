OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,668 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.67% of OFG Bancorp worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

