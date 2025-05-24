ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.69.

OKE stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

