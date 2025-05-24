OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

OneSpan Stock Up 0.5%

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

OSPN stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $604.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.21. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 455.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

