Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.29. 18,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 23,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Optex Systems Trading Up 1.1%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.13.
Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 11.87%.
Insider Transactions at Optex Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Optex Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Optex Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.
Optex Systems Company Profile
Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Optex Systems
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.