Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.29. 18,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 23,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Optex Systems Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 11.87%.

In related news, CEO Danny Robert Schoening sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,316.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,993.81. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale E. Lehmann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,057.70. The trade was a 17.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,814 shares of company stock valued at $328,602 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Optex Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Optex Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Optex Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

