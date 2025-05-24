Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 651,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,423.69. The trade was a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

