Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 629,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin Ali purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,552.56. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 2.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGN
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.