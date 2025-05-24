PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.2%

PAGS opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

PagSeguro Digital Announces Dividend

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 11.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Report on PAGS

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.