Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,390,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 755.3% during the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,862,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,662,000 after acquiring an additional 527,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

