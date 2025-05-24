Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $129,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,032. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 35,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $921,536.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,640.91. This represents a 14.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,820 shares of company stock worth $3,296,615. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

