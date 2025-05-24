Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at ATB Capital

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.1%

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Shares of PEY opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.76. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$13.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

