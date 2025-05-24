Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEY. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
