Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEY. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.76. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$13.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96.

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.