Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
