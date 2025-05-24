Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.

Get Our Latest Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$13.40 and a one year high of C$19.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.76.

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.