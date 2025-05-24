Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Moderate Buy Rating

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PM opened at $178.23 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.76. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $522,214,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

