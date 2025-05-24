PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PLDT were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHI opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $991.52 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.812 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

