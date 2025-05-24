Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 3,519.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.0%
NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $37.55 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $764.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Chardan Capital began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.
Praxis Precision Medicines Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
