Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.
Precision BioSciences Stock Down 1.3%
DTIL stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.32.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.
