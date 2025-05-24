Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

DTIL stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

