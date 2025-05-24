Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 45,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,156 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

