Q1 Earnings Forecast for Fabrinet Issued By Northland Capmk

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FN. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Fabrinet stock opened at $230.41 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

