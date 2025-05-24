Q1 Earnings Forecast for Fabrinet Issued By Northland Capmk

Posted by on May 24th, 2025

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FN. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $230.41 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.