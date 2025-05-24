Q1 Earnings Forecast for SVC Issued By B. Riley

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3,016.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.12%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.