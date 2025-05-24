Q1 Earnings Forecast for United Rentals Issued By KeyCorp

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $44.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.38.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $700.31 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.40 and its 200-day moving average is $707.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in United Rentals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,908 shares of company stock worth $1,890,567. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

