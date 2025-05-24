Q2 Earnings Estimate for Radian Group Issued By Roth Capital

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Radian Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Radian Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Radian Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

