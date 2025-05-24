Q4 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Increased by Analyst

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Monday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.10. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 149.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 931.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 843.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

