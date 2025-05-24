Raymond James Boosts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$13.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3%

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

IIP.UN opened at C$11.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.50 and a beta of 1.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.20.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

