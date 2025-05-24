RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on May 24th, 2025

Equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $359.77 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.28.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

