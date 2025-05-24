Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 120.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Repay alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Repay by 2,382.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,078 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,740,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 726,058 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 120,777 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Repay’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Repay from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Insider Activity

In other news, President Shaler Alias acquired 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $60,435.54. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,593.26. The trade was a 6.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 163,041 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $684,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,772.20. This trade represents a 181.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.