RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Stock analysts at Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,818.16. This trade represents a 16.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
