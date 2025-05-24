Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Outlook for STZ Earnings

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.80. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.