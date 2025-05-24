Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $103.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.97.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $757,892,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

