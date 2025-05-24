Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ryan Specialty worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.