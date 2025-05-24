Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

