Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,224 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

