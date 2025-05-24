Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.1%

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

POW opened at C$50.89 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.08 and a 52-week high of C$52.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.56. The company has a market cap of C$32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.