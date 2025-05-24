Scotiabank Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$55.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.94.

Finning International Trading Up 0.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

FTT stock opened at C$49.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. Finning International has a one year low of C$34.59 and a one year high of C$52.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.98, for a total transaction of C$72,034.46. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$30,852.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $363,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

