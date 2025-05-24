Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of GCG.A opened at C$41.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.97. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$37.51 and a 1-year high of C$46.13. The company has a market cap of C$917.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.