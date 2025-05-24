Scotiabank Raises Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.29.

Shares of TSE MHC.UN opened at C$24.97 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.50. The company has a market cap of C$353.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.88.

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

