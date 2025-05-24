Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.8%

SEM stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,288. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares in the company, valued at $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

