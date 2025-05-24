Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after buying an additional 630,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simmons First National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,938,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $27,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 335,260 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

