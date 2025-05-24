Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SON stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,646 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.