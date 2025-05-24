Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 807,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,590 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sonos alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,187,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,549,577.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.69 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Sonos announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.