SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPS Commerce worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
SPS Commerce stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.
SPS Commerce Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
