SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPS Commerce worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.