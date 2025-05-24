STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

STAAR Surgical announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 497,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $7,917,309.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,194,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,919,881.10. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,446,433 shares of company stock valued at $23,957,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 12,455,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,232,000 after buying an additional 319,441 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 244.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,890,000 after buying an additional 2,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,169,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,358,000 after buying an additional 669,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 152.5% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,937,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,160,000 after buying an additional 1,170,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

