Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 827,917 call options on the company. This is an increase of 272% compared to the typical volume of 222,847 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at GameStop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,740,948. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

GME opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

