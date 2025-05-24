Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 809,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 298,084 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tamboran Resources by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 176,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

Shares of TBN opened at $19.63 on Friday. Tamboran Resources has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources ( NYSE:TBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

