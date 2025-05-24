Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.99). Approximately 8,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 5.2%

About Taseko Mines

The company has a market capitalization of £796.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.73.

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

