TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Get Finning International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$49.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$34.59 and a 52-week high of C$52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$30,852.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.98, for a total value of C$72,034.46. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $363,310 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.